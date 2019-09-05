Final sentence handed down in the case of $1M lobster theft

Three years after $1 million worth of frozen lobster was stolen from LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in Grande-Anse, N.B., the last of four men charged with the theft has been sentenced.

Dyno Facchino, 54, of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Que. was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

A transport truck stolen in Caraquet was used to steal a refrigerated unit containing 37,000 pounds of lobster from the seafood company on July 1, 2016.

A photo of the boxes used to pack the frozen lobster. (Submitted by RCMP) The transport truck and refrigerated unit were located by police in Quebec, but the stolen lobster was not recovered.

Four men were were arrested in March 2017 following a joint police operation between the Northeast District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit and Sûreté du Québec.

Three men from Quebec and one from New Brunswick were charged with the theft of the truck and theft over $5,000.

Claude Robert, of Saint-Benoît-Labre, Que., was sentenced in Quebec in April 2018 to 73 months in prison for more than 20 theft offences, including the theft of lobster.

Keven Facchino-Lemay, of Terrebonne, Que., was sentenced in Quebec in Oct. 2018 to nine months in jail and was required to pay a $5,000 restitution

Ghiislain LeBlanc, of Cap-Bateau, N.B., was sentenced in Bathurst in February 2019 to two years in prison.