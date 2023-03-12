Content
New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP investigating shooting death in Lincoln as homicide

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Lincoln as a homicide. Police found the man with a gunshot wound on Route 102 in Lincoln early Sunday. The man was transported to hospital and has since died from his injuries.

A police car sits by the side of the road
Police are treating the death of a 27-year-old man in Lincoln, N.B., as a homicide. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Lincoln, N.B., as a homicide.

According to a release, members of the Oromocto and Keswick RCMP detachments responded to a "gun incident" on Sunday at approximately 4:10 a.m. near the 2300 block of Route 102.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital and has since died from his injuries.

"We believe this was a suspicious act and his death is being investigated as a homicide," said Cpl. Dan Sharpe with the New Brunswick RCMP. Police believe it is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area Sunday between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. and may have dashcam or other video footage to contact the RCMP's major crime unit or Crime Stoppers.

