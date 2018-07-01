Get to know your neighbours ahead of an emergency, Moncton fire chief says

While there's many things that come to mind when being prepared for an emergency, few things may be as important as getting to know your neighbours, says Moncton, N.B., fire Chief Eric Arsenault.

"Those are the true first responders after a very nasty event in our communities," he told CBC's Shift N.B.

"It literally gets down to that core 'people helping people' and it's a lot easier to help people or to receive help when you've made that first contact with your neighbour."

In light of hurricane season, the City of Moncton recently participated in an emergency preparedness exercise, simulating the impacts of a disaster caused by a hurricane and measuring the readiness of its municipal team.

Arsenault said everything went well during the drill, but stressed that it's not just first responders that need to be ready during an emergency, everyone else should be ready too — especially after the flooding New Brunswick experienced this spring.

"The events earlier this spring along the St. John River Valley really showed us the importance of being prepared and having that plan in place," he said.

"It's a good time of the year to remind everybody that it's not just your government officials that have to be ready … every individual has to have a plan in place."

The connection between people in your neighbourhood, Arsenault said, has to be strong as sometimes "you don't have enough firefighters, police officers or paramedics to respond to everybody's emergency" during major disasters.

First-aid course a 'worthwhile investment'

Emergency supplies should last a person or family at least 72 hours, Arsenault said, and should include items such as:

Bottled water.

Non-perishable foods.

Radio and batteries.

First-aid kit.

Phone chargers.

It's important that people have emergency supplies like bottled water, a first-aid kit and non-perishable foods. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

On top of that, he said it's a good time of year to take a first-aid course as it can be a "worthwhile investment" if the time ever comes to use your training.

"It's one day of your life that could probably make a huge difference if something bad were to happen to you or members of your family," he said.​