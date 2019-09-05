Fredericton prepares for remnants of Hurricane Dorian

New Brunswick is bracing itself for the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to pummel the Atlantic region this weekend with heavy rain and high winds.

The storm will hit the Maritimes on Saturday, move into Nova Scotia later in the day and on to Newfoundland by Sunday morning.

The Gulf of St. Lawrence and Nova Scotia will see the highest amounts of rainfall. Fredericton could receive up to 50 millimetres of rain, meanwhile Saint John and Moncton could see close to 100 millimetres. Most areas will experience tropical-storm-force winds.

Another storm is moving toward the Maritimes from the Great Lakes as well. CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said that system could clash with Dorian, making the storm larger and more intense.

Chief Dwayne Killingbeck of the Fredericton Fire Department recommends residents have a 72-hour preparedness kit with canned food, can opener, extra keys to car and house, a battery-powered flashlight and radio, cash and an emergency plan.

Killingbeck said people should remove patio furniture from their yard that could be swept up in the wind, and he cautioned people from approaching downed power lines.

The city is monitoring the storm and preparing for potential power outages from high winds.

"The closer the storm gets the better indication we'll have of what we're dealing with," said Killingbeck, who's also the new director of the Emergency Measures Organization in Fredericton.

The day post-tropical storm Arthur hit in 2014, the Fredericton Fire Department responded to more than 300 calls.

Killingbeck said people should treat Hurricane Dorian with "the utmost seriousness" and prepare for the worst.