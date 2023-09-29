Some N.B. butcher shops at capacity before hunting season's end

Hunting season isn't even over yet but one butcher said it's been one of the busiest seasons he's ever seen.

More than 5,200 New Brunswickers were issued hunting licenses for the season, which stretches from Tuesday to Saturday.

By Friday afternoon, Evan Brewer of Fredericton said his butcher shop was already full.

"Every butcher I know is pretty much full," said the owner of B & E Meat Cutting, on Fredericton's north side.

Carl Colford of Blackville, near Miramichi, has been hunting his entire life. This year, he saw about 35 moose over a span of four days. (Pat Richard/CBC News)

He said people started arriving with their catches at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, "and it just hasn't stopped."

"One showed up, and before we even had the legs off another one showed up," said Brewer. "And then I came out to the yard, and there were about 14 more standing there."

Brewer said he's feeling nervous there won't be enough cooler space among the butchers across the province to meet this demand. "There's gonna be a lot of moose that go without cooler space this year," he said.

Brewer said it's a big job to skin a moose and predicts some people will create a big mess when they inevitably try to do it themselves.

Also, storing a moose properly in a space cool enough to avoid spoiling is not something most people are equipped for.

Carl Colford of Blackville has been an avid hunter his entire life.

He said in the four days he's spent hunting this season, he's seen about 35 moose and got his biggest catch yet.

He said it's been harder to get moose into butcher shops this year, and he tried a couple of places before finding a spot at B&E Meat Cutting on Friday morning.

Colford said that required an hour and a half commute.

He said his family hunts a moose each fall, which feeds them the rest of the year.

"It's important," he said.