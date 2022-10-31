77-year-old hunter still missing on Day 3 of search

A 77-year-old McAdam man is still missing after three days of searching for him.

Cpl. Jayson Hansen said RCMP are still trying to locate Kenneth William Snedden and increased the number of searchers to 18. He said they are using all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to try to find him.

Snedden was last seen on Friday afternoon at his home.

RCMP said Snedden was heading out with his vehicle and ATV to go hunting. His vehicle was later located but the ATV has not been found.

Kenneth William Snedden is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds with short brown and grey hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing an orange hunting vest and hat with a camouflage jacket, denim jeans and boots. (RCMP)

Hansen said finding the ATV would help RCMP conduct a more thorough search in a focused area.

Snedden is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds, with short brown and grey hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing an orange hunting vest and hat with a camouflage jacket, denim jeans and boots.

His ATV is a red Honda TRX 350 with the New Brunswick licence plate number YD8529.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.