N.B. human rights commission hired more staff to deal with increase in complaints

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission has increased its staffing to help deal with a complaint backlog that's been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, a housing crisis and other factors, according to the commission's chair.

At the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, there were 284 complaints filed, 244 closed and 277 still active, according to the commission's annual report released Monday.

"We've seen an increase in our inquiries and complaints over a number of years. I think during the pandemic, it got even worse," chair Claire Roussel-Sullivan told CBC News.

After the fiscal year ended, the commission received more money to hire additional staff. Roussel-Sullivan could not recall the exact number of new hires but said it was a significant addition.

"Now we're able to deal with that backlog in a better way than we were previously," she said.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the number of inquiries to the commission increased by 34 per cent, while the number of filed complaints increased by 20 per cent.

Mask, vaccine complaints

In particular, the pandemic led to an increase in the number of creed and religion complaints, she said.

"At the time, a number of people were saying, you know, the wearing of the mask or the vaccination [requirement] infringed on their human rights, and it was discriminatory, a lot of complaints came to us that way," she said.

The commission heard several complaints about mandates to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. (Gary Moore/CBC)

This created some strain on the commission's staff who were trying to navigate the evolving legal world the pandemic created. As well, the report notes that a rise in conspiracy theories meant intake staff had to spend time providing clarifications on misinformation.

"It was devoting efforts, time and effort, in those areas where, you know, that could have been spent dealing with part of the backlog and other priorities," Roussel-Sullivan said.

Of the 284 complaints filed in the period covered by the report, about 56 per cent were dismissed.

The commission received many complaints regarding masking requirements and mandates. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Roussel-Sullivan could not speak to how many mandate-related complaints were dismissed, but said a number of them related to being vaccinated or wearing a mask.

"Once we research it, and we understand that it's not discriminatory for companies to ask their employees or their patrons to wear a mask, then we've already determined that," she said.

When complaints like that were received again, it could be dismissed without investigation, she said.

Other factors leading to increase

Now that many pandemic mandates have been removed, the number of complaints is still high, Roussel-Sullivan said.

"We're still seeing higher volume of complaints now than we did say four or five years ago," she said.

Another reason is the housing crisis.

During recent years, the number of people moving to the province reduced housing availability, Roussel-Sullivan said. And for newcomers to Canada, the search for housing was often even harder, she said, creating an increase in housing-related complaints.

"For landlords and tenants, we've put on webinars, and we've also created guidelines that are on our website for dealing with housing complaints," Roussel-Sullivan said.