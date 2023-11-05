Man's remains found along St. John River in Burton

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying the remains of a man found along the St. John River in Burton.

With help from a forensic anthropologist, the remains were determined to be those of a Caucasian man between the ages of 20 and 50 who died within the last 10 years, according to an RCMP news release.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a medium-size black or navy MAD-Engine brand shirt, and size 32/32 BC Clothing jeans, the release said.

Burton is about 30 kilometres downriver from Fredericton, just east of Oromocto.

The release said police began their investigation into the remains on Nov. 8, but it does not say when the remains were discovered. RCMP were not able to be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The RCMP is asking for anyone who might have information that would help identify the remains to contact them. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or other methods.

New Brunswick RCMP are co-ordinating their response with the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains.