House damaged after car catches fire in Pine Glen
A resident of Pine Glen, N.B., has been displaced from his home after the vehicle he was working on caught fire Saturday and the flames spread to the house.
The house, located a few kilometres south of Moncton on Pine Glen Road, was extensively damaged.
The man was not injured.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted the homeowner with emergency lodging, food and clothing.