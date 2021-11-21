Several N.B. hospitals asking residents to avoid ERs due to staffing, patient volumes

Several New Brunswick hospitals are urging residents to seek alternative methods of care due to patient volumes and lack of staffing.

In an update on social media, Horizon Health said the Saint John Regional Hospital emergency room department is "experiencing high patient volumes."

"To avoid long wait times, please keep the emergency department for emergencies," said Horizon Health.

This comes after Vitalité Health asked people to avoid overnight emergency room visits in two hospitals under their jurisdiction.

Both the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and the Campbellton Regional Hospital asked people to avoid overnight ER visits over the weekend if possible.

"This temporary measure is due to a lack of medical staff in the facility," said Vitalité Health.

Long wait times and requests to avoid ERs have been a consistent theme from both of the province's regional health authorities over the past year.