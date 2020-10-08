High winds knock out power to more than 1,100 homes, businesses in Fredericton

More than 1,100 homes and businesses in Fredericton are without power as high winds cause trees and branches to make contact with hydro lines.

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said it's the same scenario crews faced last Thursday.

The estimated time for restoration is noon.

In Fredericton, the wind is blowing at 40 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h.

About 700 other NB Power customers across New Brunswick are also without power.

The bulk of those outages are in the Carleton, Chaleur and Moncton regions.