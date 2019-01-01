Blaine Higgs set to roll out agenda in 2nd, possibly last, throne speech

The Progressive Conservative government of Premier Blaine Higgs will lay out its agenda Tuesday afternoon in its second, and possibly last, speech from the throne.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy will deliver the speech, drafted by the Progressive Conservative government, shortly after 1 p.m. to open a new session of the legislature.

The first PC throne speech came last year after the Liberal government of Brian Gallant lost a confidence vote, paving the way for Higgs and his government to take power.

The Tories hold only 21 of 49 seats in the legislature and have been relying on the three People's Alliance MLAs to hold the confidence of the house and pass legislation.

But People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin has promised to back the Tories only until next March's budget, which makes Tuesday's throne speech a key moment.

Higgs will have to include measures to persuade the Alliance, or at least one other party, to vote with his government if he is to avoid losing a confidence vote before the session ends.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy will deliver the throne speech shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Among the items expected to be on the PC agenda during the session are legislation to change the binding arbitration rules for municipalities bargaining with police and firefighter unions and a bill to amend the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act.

Legislation from the first PC session to tighten vaccination policies for school children is also likely to be re-introduced.

Higgs also said after the federal Liberals won the Oct. 21 election that he would look at developing his own carbon tax to comply with the national climate plan. Ottawa imposed its tax April 1 because the province's initial plan didn't meet the federal standard.

There could also be two new MLAs entering the legislature before the end of this session. The ridings of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe are both vacant and require byelections. Higgs must call them by next spring.

The Liberals have 20 seats in the legislature, including Speaker Daniel Guitard and the Greens have three MLAs.

CBC New Brunswick will livestream the throne speech starting after 1 p.m. on Tuesday