Heavy rain continues across New Brunswick
Wind gusts of 50 km/h expected
Rain warnings are in effect for central and western New Brunswick as heavy rain continues to fall across the province Wednesday morning.
The heavy rain will continue this morning and is expected to taper to showers by noon. The amounts range from 40 to 70 mm with higher amounts possible in some areas.
Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Heavy rain will continue into the afternoon in the northern, southern and eastern parts of the province. A total of 20 to 45 mm is expected.
Pockets of heavy rain falling in NB. An additional 15-25 mm with gusty wind conditions.
Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are expected.
