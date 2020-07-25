Environment Canada issues 3-day heat warning for southwestern N.B.

A heat warning has been issued for parts of southwestern New Brunswick that is expected to last into Monday.

Environment Canada says an extended period of very warm and humid weather will see humidex values reaching 37.

"A combination of very warm temperatures and elevated humidity will create very high humidex values over the next few days," said the national weather service.

The maximum daytime temperatures could reach 30 C with the humidex values of 34-37. Temperatures along the coast will be cooler.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 18-20 C.

Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to turn cooler by Tuesday.

Areas affected are:

Fredericton and Southern York County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Saint John and County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Sussex.

The national weather service issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.