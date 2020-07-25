Environment Canada issues 3-day heat warning for southwestern N.B.
Humidex values could reach 37 over next three days
A heat warning has been issued for parts of southwestern New Brunswick that is expected to last into Monday.
Environment Canada says an extended period of very warm and humid weather will see humidex values reaching 37.
"A combination of very warm temperatures and elevated humidity will create very high humidex values over the next few days," said the national weather service.
The maximum daytime temperatures could reach 30 C with the humidex values of 34-37. Temperatures along the coast will be cooler.
Overnight temperatures will drop to 18-20 C.
Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to turn cooler by Tuesday.
Areas affected are:
- Fredericton and Southern York County.
- Grand Lake and Queens County.
- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.
- Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.
- Oromocto and Sunbury County.
- Saint John and County.
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.
- Sussex.
The national weather service issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.