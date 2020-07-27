Another heat warning issued for southern N.B.
Temperatures from 27 to 29 C expected over next few days
Hot temperatures will continue for some parts of southern New Brunswick tonight into Wednesday evening.
Environment Canada said 'a long episode of very hot and humid weather is expected.'
Temperatures will be between 27 to 29 C with humidex values ranging from 36 to 40.
Overnight temperatures will drop down to 18 to 20 C.
The areas are:
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Moncton And Southeast New Brunswick
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Great Lake and Queens County
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Sussex-Kennebecasis and Kings County
The national weather service said cooler weather is expected to return later in the week.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HARS2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HARS2020</a> LEVEL 1 is being issued for July 28, 2020 for Kent County, Moncton and Southeast region and Kouchibouguac National Park. <a href="https://t.co/LzWZDUtqDk">pic.twitter.com/LzWZDUtqDk</a>—@NBHealth
The department of health has issued a level one heat alert for the areas effected.
During a heat warning, people are advised to watch for heat-related illnesses including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very hot or humid conditions are expected to present a high risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
