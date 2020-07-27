Another heat warning issued for southern N.B.

Hot temperatures will continue for some parts of southern New Brunswick tonight into Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada said 'a long episode of very hot and humid weather is expected.'

Temperatures will be between 27 to 29 C with humidex values ranging from 36 to 40.



Overnight temperatures will drop down to 18 to 20 C.

The areas are:

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Moncton And Southeast New Brunswick

Fredericton and Southern York County

Great Lake and Queens County

Oromocto and Sunbury County

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Sussex-Kennebecasis and Kings County

The national weather service said cooler weather is expected to return later in the week.

The department of health has issued a level one heat alert for the areas effected.

During a heat warning, people are advised to watch for heat-related illnesses including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very hot or humid conditions are expected to present a high risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.