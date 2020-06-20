Heat warnings continue into Tuesday

A level one heat alert has been issued by the Department of Health as high temperatures continue for the second day in parts of New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says very high temperatures and humidity are expected until Tuesday.

Temperatures will range from 28 to 32 C, but it will be cooler along parts of the coast. The humidex is expected to reach 39.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 17 C to 20 C overnight.

The national weather service said these highs and lows will continue over the next few days in southern New Brunswick, but temperatures are expected to cool to below warning criteria in the northeast by Tuesday.

The areas under the heat warning include:

Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur region

Blackville Area

Doaktown.

Fredericton and southern York County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Miramichi and area.

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Stanley.

Sussex.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

Watch for signs of heat illness

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HARS2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HARS2020</a> LEVEL 1 is being issued for July 19 - 20, 2020 for: Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County, Kent County, Moncton and Southeast region, Kouchibouguac National, Park, Miramichi and area, Bathurst, Chaleur Region and the Acadian Peninsula. <a href="https://t.co/jE3wuJwjMC">pic.twitter.com/jE3wuJwjMC</a> —@NBHealth

The Health Department issues a heat alert when certain vulnerable people, including young children, older adults, and people with health conditions, may be affected.

People are advised to watch for the effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.



"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," said the national weather service.

