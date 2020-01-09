2-day disruption to Grand Manan ferry service causes economic hardship, says mayor

While ferry service to Grand Manan Island was expected to resume Thursday with an early afternoon crossing, Dennis Greene said having no service for almost three days had an effect on the island's economy and services.

"It's quite a hardship to the economy."

The mayor of the Village of Grand Manan said problems with the Grand Manan Adventure to and from the island started Jan. 4.

"It was mechanical. They had that repaired and yesterday, coming from Grand Manan to Blacks Harbour approximately halfway over, it was the starboard engine again and we came the rest of the way on one engine."

During the winter season, the ferry, operated by Coastal Transport makes four round trips daily between Grand Manan and Blacks Harbour. Each trip takes about 90 minutes.

Greene was heading to a medical appointment in Saint John Wednesday when the engine failed. The day before, with service also suspended, he flew to Saint John for his appointment.

"That is fairly costly and not everybody can afford that. I'm not saying I'm a rich person but I wanted to get my appointment in."

Go prepared

While they weren't told specifically what happened, Greene said the captain announced they were running on one engine.

He added there wasn't much comment among the passengers about what was happening.

"We had left Grand Manan on the 7:30 crossing in the morning and we planned to take the 1:30 back to Grand Manan out of Blacks Harbour."

But some, like Greene and his wife, were prepared with what he calls a 'just in case bag' that contained a change of clothes and essentials for an overnight stay.

"It was an inconvenience but living on an island and we know machinery breaks down, but this is, you know, the second or third time that this has happened. Hopefully they can find the source of the problem and get it corrected."

Greene said the summer ferry, the Grand Manan V was undergoing maintenance and was not available to be put into service right away. but was ready to go Thursday.

"This is what will be happening with the 1:30 crossing."

While that's a good thing, Greene said that ferry only accommodates 62 vehicles and the bigger ferry can accommodate​​​ 82.

"There's quite a difference in capacity."

Summer ferry in use

The Grand Manan V, used for summer ferry traffic, was put back into service after the Grand Manan Adventure had mechanical issues, disrupting service to Grand Manan Island for the third time since January 4th. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Coastal Transport updated the website late Thursday morning advising they were "planning to resume crossings at 1330 baring any unforeseen circumstances and continue the regular schedule."

Calls to Coastal Transport were not returned.

Greene said when ferry service is down for this long it hurts the economy of the island with aquaculture businesses like Cooke trying to bring feed in for their salmon. "They bring in two or three tractor loads a day."

"I know there were orders for tractor trailer loads of lobsters and they could not be shipped."

"When something like this happens once, they will come back to Grand Manan, but when it happens the second time, they will go somewhere else to get their lobsters."

Greene said residents go into panic mode during ferry interruptions - mechanical and weather related - and stock up on essentials like milk, bread and eggs, not knowing when those items would be restocked.

"The delivery of freight was slow over the holidays and we're just getting back into the run and now we have this a couple of days, so it is a panic mood."

Greene said there's not much he can tell island residents when they call expressing concerns about the ferry interruption but adds he spoke to officials at Coastal Transportation numerous times to get updates on the situation.

"A good percentage of Grand Mananers are fishermen and they understand mechanical breakdowns so we try to live with it, hoping that it never happens again."

Greene said the village's transportation committee will requesting a meeting with the province to discuss a contingency plan in the event the service is disrupted again.

"We have a good working relationship with the province and Coastal Transport and we'll get together shortly to discuss this and see what we can do with a contingency plan."