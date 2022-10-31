N.B. government eliminates interest on post-secondary student debt

The president of the student union at the University of New Brunswick is "thrilled" the New Brunswick government has delivered on its promise to eliminate interest on the provincial portion of student loans.

"It's fantastic news," Kordell Walsh said Monday after the announcement was made.

"We've been advocating to the provincial government for a number of years now calling for this exact thing. So we were really relieved when it made its way into the budget, and we're even more delighted seeing it finally be implemented."

In a news release Monday, the provincial government said the move will take effect Tuesday. All interest accrued before that will still have to be paid.

"Eliminating the interest on student loans is something student representatives have asked for, and it has always been our intention to do so," said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder.

He said reducing borrowing costs will make post-secondary education "more attractive."

Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder said reducing borrowing costs will make post-secondary education 'more attractive.' (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The news release said the move will benefit 65,000 "existing borrowers" and future post-secondary students in the province.

"A borrower repaying a loan of $15,000 over 10 years will save about $4,500," according to the news release. The estimate is based on the latest interest rates set by the Bank of Canada.

Walsh said a $15,000 student loan is probably a modest estimate. He said the average student loan in New Brunswick is $40,000, while the national average is $28,000, so students can really use a break on interest costs, particularly with the rising costs of nearly everything.

Walsh said the move could make the difference for some students between being able to afford post-secondary education and having to forgo it.

"This is a really key step that will ensure that life is a little bit more affordable and will likely incentivize students to enrol and start studying at post-secondary education," he said.