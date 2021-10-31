N.B. government reaches tentative agreement with CUPE Local 1253
The provincial government has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE Local 1253, which is comprised of 1,800 members and representing school bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers.
Local was the only unit that rejected a deal with the province last November during strike action
The New Brunswick government and CUPE Local 1253 have reached a tentative agreement.
The province made the announcement Friday.
The local is comprised of 1,800 members and represents school bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers.
Both parties are waiting until ratification before details are disclosed.
The local was the only one of 11 in New Brunswick to reject a proposed deal by the province on Nov. 19 during strike action.
For the others, close to 22,000 workers returned to the job after going on strike on Oct. 29.
In November, Local 1253 president Iris Lloyd said the agreement presented to her group was not clear enough on possible changes related to their pension plan.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?