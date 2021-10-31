N.B. government reaches tentative agreement with CUPE Local 1253

The New Brunswick government and CUPE Local 1253 have reached a tentative agreement.

The province made the announcement Friday.

The local is comprised of 1,800 members and represents school bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers.

Both parties are waiting until ratification before details are disclosed.

The local was the only one of 11 in New Brunswick to reject a proposed deal by the province on Nov. 19 during strike action.

For the others, close to 22,000 workers returned to the job after going on strike on Oct. 29.

In November, Local 1253 president Iris Lloyd said the agreement presented to her group was not clear enough on possible changes related to their pension plan.