Thousands more N.B. government workers have expired contracts
Nurses will be 'next focus,' says premier
The New Brunswick government may have settled contracts with 10 CUPE locals, but it still has about 20 others to negotiate with its employees.
Besides bus drivers and school maintenance workers and custodians, who voted to reject a tentative agreement this week, there are groups without contracts throughout the civil service and working in schools, hospitals and some Crown Corporations.
Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said he thought the CUPE deals would "probably break the logjam," and things could "move along."
"Certainly, the next focus is with the nurses," he said.
"We're hopeful we can finalize with the nurses."
The province is trying to offer wages to health-care professionals that are competitive with other jurisdictions, said the premier.
He acknowledged things need to be done differently to address working conditions and staff shortages in hospitals.
New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet declined to respond to the premier's statements or to provide an interview or any details about the status of negotiations.
Nurses voted to reject two tentative agreements, in August and October.
The New Brunswick Union represents 10 groups with expired contracts.
They're at "varying stages of negotiation," according to NBU president Susie Proulx-Daigle.
Deals for two groups — specialized health-care professionals and professional services for students in the public school system — have been reached, but not officially signed.
"We represent a lot of different professions, and each group has unique issues and concerns," said Proulx-Daigle.
"We have to follow the process and we look forward to getting back to the bargaining table as soon as possible."
Another tentative agreement, with Crown prosecutors, was ratified last month, according to their union, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.
The voter turnout was 63 out of 80 eligible. And 42 were in favour, 21 opposed.
The premier previously said the three aforementioned groups had agreed to wage increases totalling 8.5 per cent over five years.
Here is the run down of expired contracts, according to the provincial Finance and Treasury Board:
|Parts I, II and III (government departments, the school system and the hospital system)
|Contract expiry date
|
Non-Instructional (NBU)
|July 31, 2017
|Instructional (NBU) NBCC and NBCCD
|July 31, 2020
|Industrial Training and Certification (NBU)
|Feb. 22, 2021
|Crown Counsel (PIPSC)
|Sept. 30, 2020
|Agriculture, Veterinary, Engineering, Land Surveying & Architecture (PIPSC)
|May 31, 2019
|Lab and Medical, Technical Inspection (NBU)
|Feb. 29, 2020
|Highway Supervisors (NBU)
|Feb. 29, 2020
|Engineering & Field (NBU)
|Feb. 29, 2020
|Admin. Asst., Clerical & Regulatory (NBU)
|March 31, 2019
|Resource Services (NBU)
|April 15, 2018
|School Business Officials (PSAC)
|Sept. 30, 2019
|Teachers (NBTF)
|Feb. 28, 2021
|Nurses (NBNU)
|Dec. 31, 2018
|
Nurse Managers/Supervisors Nurse (NBNU)
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Specialized Health Care Professionals (NBU)
|March 31, 2019
|Medical Science Professionals (NBU)
|March 31, 2019
|Part IV (Crown Corporations)
|Institutional and Maintenance Group (CUPE 946)
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Administrative Support Category-Clerical, Regulatory and Office Equipment Operation Group( CUPE 1866)
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Generation Operational Group (IBEW37)
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Nuclear Operational Group (IBEW37)
|Dec. 31, 2019
|New Brunswick Legal Aid Lawyers (PIPSC)
|Nov. 13, 2019
|Legal Aid Services Commission Administrative Support Staff (CUPE 5386)
|First agreement
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?