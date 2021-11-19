Thousands more N.B. government workers have expired contracts

The New Brunswick government may have settled contracts with 10 CUPE locals, but it still has about 20 others to negotiate with its employees.

Besides bus drivers and school maintenance workers and custodians, who voted to reject a tentative agreement this week, there are groups without contracts throughout the civil service and working in schools, hospitals and some Crown Corporations.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said he thought the CUPE deals would "probably break the logjam," and things could "move along."

"Certainly, the next focus is with the nurses," he said.

"We're hopeful we can finalize with the nurses."

The province is trying to offer wages to health-care professionals that are competitive with other jurisdictions, said the premier.

He acknowledged things need to be done differently to address working conditions and staff shortages in hospitals.

New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet declined to respond to the premier's statements or to provide an interview or any details about the status of negotiations.

Nurses voted to reject two tentative agreements, in August and October.

Susie Proulx-Daigle, president of the New Brunswick Union, says contracts are at different stages of negotiation. (Radio-Canada)

The New Brunswick Union represents 10 groups with expired contracts.

They're at "varying stages of negotiation," according to NBU president Susie Proulx-Daigle.

Deals for two groups — specialized health-care professionals and professional services for students in the public school system — have been reached, but not officially signed.

"We represent a lot of different professions, and each group has unique issues and concerns," said Proulx-Daigle.

"We have to follow the process and we look forward to getting back to the bargaining table as soon as possible."

Another tentative agreement, with Crown prosecutors, was ratified last month, according to their union, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.

The voter turnout was 63 out of 80 eligible. And 42 were in favour, 21 opposed.

The premier previously said the three aforementioned groups had agreed to wage increases totalling 8.5 per cent over five years.

Here is the run down of expired contracts, according to the provincial Finance and Treasury Board: