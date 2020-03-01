Geneviève Lalonde wins gold at Pan American Cross Country Cup

Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde won a gold medal Saturday in the senior women's 10-kilometre competition at the 2020 Pan American Cross Country Cup in Victoria, B.C.

Lalonde won in a time of 37:37.

"Great day out there," she said in a tweet after the race, adding she had great support from her Canadian teammates.

"Really amazing atmosphere. Next stop running in circles jumping over things!"

Lalonde, 28, won the gold medal in the 3,000-metre steeplechase at last year's Pan American Games in Peru. She placed 16th in the 3,000-metre steeplechase in the 2016 Olympics.