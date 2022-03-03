New Brunswick gas prices reach record high, could rise again Friday
Most stations have prices just under $1.60 a litre, and another 7-cent hike could happen Friday
New Brunswick gas prices shot up to a new record-high Thursday and could be poised to jump again on Friday.
The maximum price spiked to $1.63.3 per litre on Thursday. That price, for regular gas, was previously $1.58.9 per litre, representing a 4.4-cent increase.
Most stations in the province had prices just under $1.60 a litre on Thursday.
Oil prices rose earlier this week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Increases are taking place across Canada, and more are likely on the way, according to CBC New Brunswick reporter Robert Jones, who watches energy prices in the province.
Jones tweeted that trading suggests gasoline could rise by seven cents on Friday, representing the second major price hike in a week.
A second gasoline price hike is also expected in Newfoundland and Labrador this week.
Diesel and furnace oil could also rise by at least 13 cents on Thursday night, Jones tweeted.
Petroleum price increases in NB this week may not be over. Records were hit overnight but trading suggests conditions for an “interrupter” price setting may have been triggered for tonight. It’s close. If so that would be an extra 7 cents on everything by Friday. <a href="https://t.co/sstXK5odAb">pic.twitter.com/sstXK5odAb</a>—@cbcjones
