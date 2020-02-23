Gabi's Pie Shoppe a sweet success for Miramichi newcomers

A young couple looking to live a more laid-back lifestyle in Miramichi, N.B., never imagined their idea for a pie bakery would end up being so successful.

Two weeks after opening Gabi's Pie Shoppe on Water Street in Chatham, Gabi Roy Richard and her husband, Mitch Roy, said they still find the response from customers overwhelming.

"I was expecting us to be busy, but I wasn't expecting us to be this busy," said Roy Richard. "Every day we basically have lineups … and a lot of times it's return customers who keep coming back."

Roy Richard said the first day they sold out in 15 minutes. "Every day we've been selling out. We haven't had a day where we've had any leftovers."

She describes her pies as unique.

"Everything you would know about pies, we're kind of the opposite," she said. "We sell non-traditional pies, fried pies, cutie pies and we're very excited to be in Miramichi."

Gabi Roy Richard said her love for fruity cereal has made its way into her creations. (Gabi's Pie Shoppe/Facebook)

While you can still get a traditional apple pie, Roy Richard focuses on making items you wouldn't find in a grocery store. That includes a cereal milk pie.

"So it's a pie that's infused with cereal milk that we infuse ourselves and then it literally tastes like a big giant bowl of fruity cereal."

Roy Richard, who grew up in Campbellton, said she wants people to want her products on their dessert tables.

All the items baked, fried and sold in the shop are her creations. When she sees something that inspires her on social media, she makes it her own.

"I'll take it and twist it into pie."

She said there were times she couldn't sleep because she had so many ideas in her head. Some, she admits, have worked and others haven't.

"The way I see it is I do one thing really well and I want to stick to that one thing."

Gabi Roy Richard has put her own take on what she calls cutie pies. (Gabi's Pie Shoppe/Facebook)

Her baking began in Ottawa as an outlet to deal with the stress of working in a job she didn't like. Roy encouraged her to start sharing or selling her pies when it all got too much for him to eat on his own.

Roy Richard began selling the pies she created via social media, at markets and in small restaurants. She said she knew when she moved she would open a bakery that specialized in pies.

Fresh start in New Brunswick

Both were 26 and unhappy with big city life. Roy decided to transfer to the payroll centre in Miramichi.

"Here, I feel like we can actually breathe and do what we enjoy," said Roy.

"I couldn't ask for anything more. We're 26, a business owner, new home owners in a very, very welcoming community. We couldn't ask for anything more."

After moving, they began working to open the bakery, encountering a delay when the first location didn't work out. But once they found a new one and got things in place, they were ready for their grand opening on Feb. 8.

Roy Richard's goal now is to make enough product to keep the store open until 4 p.m.

They have hired an employee to allow Roy to return to his job. The couple plans to purchase some new equipment to assist in the process.

Gabi Roy Richard and Mitch Roy said keeping the pie plates full has been a challenge. (Gail Harding/CBC)

While she makes everything by hand, Roy Richard said they plan to install a dough sheeter to ease the process.

"They absolutely love the fried pies," she said. "We're making about 400 of them a day and they're just selling out like hotcakes."

Roy Richard describes her fried pie as a food item that's between a hand pie and a doughnut.

"It's an in-between and it's stuffed with whatever you can think of, basically. We have Nutella, we have cherry cheese, we have apple, we have blueberry.

"It's really like no other pastry and that's what I've been getting from people."

Roy Richard changes her menu each day and plans to have certain items each season.

But she does encourage people to get into the shop early to be able buy their favourites or to try new things out.

"We're super happy here. We're just going to keep rolling."