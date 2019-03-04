Fundy Fringe Festival lineup picked from a bucket

Performers for this summer's Fundy Fringe Festival in Saint John have been chosen by lottery.

"We take them and we put them into a big bucket and we draw the names out," said director Sarah Rankin.

The artists will perform at various venues in Saint John from Aug. 19 to 24.

Rankin said the lottery process is simple. It begins with dividing the applications into regional, national and international.

Fundy Fringe Festival used the bucket of truth at its lottery party to pick the 2019 performers. (Facebook/Fundy Fringe Festival)

Rankin said there is no censorship, and no juries are involved in the selection process

Out of the applications received, 10 local acts, eight national acts and two international acts were picked.

"There's no benchmarks on what should be in, what shouldn't be in. There's complete creative and artistic freedom."

Every fringe festival around the world uses a lottery method to choose performers, she said.

"We are part of this larger network, where the artist is the focal point of the festival. All the money goes back to the artist."

Rankin said low ticket prices boost attendance.

"The ticket prices are kept very very low to ensure that anybody that wants to go check out a show can go see a show."

Participation fees are also kept low for the artists to be able to rent venues, sound and, with volunteers, put on their show.

"That's the beauty of fringe. It's accessible."

New and old acts welcome

Tickets for the festival in Saint John go will be available in early August. (Facebook/Fundy Fringe Festival)

Local talent that will be performing includes a new group called Sitzprobe Theatre, which Rankin said she knows nothing about but is excited to see and meet.

Others include Jarrod Fawcett, a student at UNBSJ who is doing a show on his own for the first time for the Fringe Festival.

"I'm so proud of him for taking this first step."

Rankin said tried and true performers are returning with new works to share.

"It's great to see local acts that are both brand new and more established."

In addition to the acts, Rankin said there will be a preview night to give people a sneak peek at what will be at the festival. Workshops are also planned for artists and aspiring artists about how to build a show from scratch.

Tickets will be available in early August and will include a festival pass. Rankin said this is the best option for anyone who wants to enjoy as much as possible at the festival.