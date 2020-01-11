New Brunswick under freezing rain, snowfall warnings

All of New Brunswick is under freezing rain and snowfall warnings as temperatures are set to drop overnight, bringing ice pellets and heavy snow.

In central and northern New Brunswick, rain will change to snow and ice pellets tonight and continue into Sunday as temperatures plummet.

"The accumulation of snow and ice pellets will likely be highly variable for central regions, depending on how much of the precipitation remains as ice pellets throughout the day," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The national forecaster said the highest amounts are expected over the northernmost areas of the province with snowfall totals possibly exceeding 35 centimetres.

Most areas will receive 20-30 cm of snow with winds from the northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperatures will be –9 C with a wind chill near –18 C.

Environment Canada advises those travelling to wait until conditions improve as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Ice pellet mix possible

Rain will continue tonight in southern parts of the province and then change to freezing rain early Sunday morning.

Environment Canada said it may change over or mix with ice pellets in central areas Sunday afternoon as temperatures plunge during the day. Temperatures will fall from 0 C to –6 C with a wind chill near minus –14 C. Winds will be northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., last April. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

"For the Fundy region and southwestern areas, precipitation on Sunday is expected to fall primarily as freezing rain."

Rainfall amounts Saturday night will be 10-15 millimetres and ice pellets accumulations Sunday will be 5-10 cm.

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

NB Power spokesperson Sheila Lagacé said crews are on standby in areas of possible impact.

"At this time, we continue to monitor the weather closely and we are ready to respond if there are power outages as a result of this storm," Lagacé said in an email.

Lagacé reminded people to have a 72-hour emergency kit ready in the event of power outages.