Thunderstorm leaves 13,000 without power in Fredericton
Watches remain in effect for other parts of province
A severe thunderstorm has left 13.000 without power in the Fredericton region.
Strong winds broke branches off trees around the city and heavy rain flooded some streets.
NB Power has estimated power will be restored between 9 and 10 p.m.
We are currently experiencing a number of outages in the greater Fredericton area due to lightning and wind. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore services.—@NB_Power
Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm watch just after 6 p.m. for Fredericton and Southern York County and Oromocto and Sunbury County.
I said I wanted rain 🤷🏻♀️ some hail and thunder as well passing through Fredericton. Soaked after rolling that umbrella down <a href="https://t.co/mJOC35lvZ4">pic.twitter.com/mJOC35lvZ4</a>—@VanessaVVCBC
Both the watch and warning were lifted shortly after 7 p.m in the Fredericton area.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for other parts of the province, including Grand Lake and Queens County, Kent County, Moncton and the Miramichi region.
"A cluster of thunderstorms moving across the region are giving strong wind gusts and hail. These conditions will persist this evening and possibly reach warning criteria," said the national weather service.
Comments
