Thunderstorm leaves 13,000 without power in Fredericton
New Brunswick·New

A severe thunderstorm has left 13.000 without power in the Fredericton region.

Watches remain in effect for other parts of province

CBC News ·
Trees and branches were broken from the high winds from a severe thunderstorm in the Fredericton region. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Strong winds broke branches off trees around the city and heavy rain flooded some streets. 

NB Power has estimated power will be restored between 9 and 10 p.m. 

Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm watch just after 6 p.m. for Fredericton and Southern York County and Oromocto and Sunbury County. 

Both the watch and warning were lifted shortly after 7 p.m in the Fredericton area. 

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for other parts of the province, including Grand Lake and Queens County, Kent County, Moncton and the Miramichi region. 

"A cluster of thunderstorms moving across the region are giving strong wind gusts and hail. These conditions will persist this evening and possibly reach warning criteria," said the national weather service.

 

 

