Her dance card is full: Meet a retiree who found a whole new career working with other seniors

If retirement is supposed to be a time for sitting back and putting up your feet, no one told Sher McIntosh.

For her, retirement launched a new chapter in the story of her life. A high-spirited 70-year-old, she discovered her passion for dancing after retiring — at least officially — in 2018.

When she started taking line dance classes at a local community centre, she didn't know that stepping onto the dance floor would transform her life.

"When I do line dancing, I go into another world," McIntosh told CBC News.

"I don't have any worries or cares because I'm focused on what the steps are, and I'm into the music."

McIntosh moved with her husband in August 2022 from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., to Millville, N.B.

Among the things she brought during the move: a passion for line dancing, which she sees as an inclusive way to build friendships, have fun and stay fit.

When she first retired, McIntosh searched for activities to fill her free time. She stumbled upon line dancing classes.

She signed up first for enjoyment, but found dancing helps her stay healthy. That's when she got hooked.

"Line dancing is a great way to exercise without it feeling like work, and then I also get social benefits," she said.

She had already started teaching others by the time the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

While her classes had to stop for a while, she learned more about dancing from YouTube videos, and then found a way to connect again with her new friends and the community.

Her solution: she started outdoor dancing classes in the parking lot of her apartment building.

Sher McIntosh with her students after one of her line-dance classes. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"When I started dancing outside, I started to meet other people," she said.

She said people around would often gather in their balconies, dancing and cheering, while others signed up for her classes.

Her outdoor classes quickly caught the attention of various communities in the region and she was hired to teach line dancing at other community centres.

A 'magnificent obsession'

Ready and willing to share her passion with her new community in New Brunswick, she began volunteering with classes at the Royal Canadian Legion in Millville, and at another legion in Woodstock. All the money she raised for six months went to the local legions.

"I'm always willing to suck another person into my magnificent obsession," she said.

McIntosh says line dancing, though connected deeply to country music, cuts across all genres, and appeals to all ages. Dancers can come alone, and take part by joining a line of new friends.

People are taking notice of this self-taught dancer's moves. In May, one of her routines, the Banjo Bump, charted in a channel that collects line dancing videos and step sheets.

Some of her students have been attending dance classes since she started in 2022 – primarily because it allows them to stay active and in shape.

Sher McIntosh, right front, takes her class through the steps of one of her routines. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Wendy Gauve says she loves attending her dance classes despite her breathing challenges.

"I just keep moving. I have to. I love that … It's something more on that bucket list that you get to do," said Gauve, who started line-dancing classes with her best friend at 60.

"You'll love it, you'll enjoy it, and you'll be happy you did."

Many seniors attending the classes are new to line dancing, so McIntosh creates easy-to-follow steps to avoid challenges or injuries.

Wendy Gauvin says line dancing with Sher Mcintosh makes her feel wonderful and helps with her anxiety. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Nicole Yerxa says she feels energized after every class and recommends line dancing to any senior.

"A lot of older people have trouble getting around and moving," Yerxa said. "It gets them out and gets them active. The dances are easy."

