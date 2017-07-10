Anyone registering for sports programs in Fredericton will now have to have a city recreation card.

Coun. Henri Mallet, chair of the city's community services committee, says the rec cards will help simplify the registration system.

"Nowadays with online registration, it kind of changed the way people registered," Mallet said Friday. "So just to make it easier for the users, for the organization to verify the addresses of the users, we put in place this rec card."

Addresses of users have to be verified to determine if they live within city limits, in communities that have a recreation service agreement with Fredericton, or outside these areas,

The rec cards are free for users who live in the city and in areas such as Lincoln and Islandview that have cost-sharing agreements with the city. These people can access the services without having to pay a user fee on top of their sport's registration fee.

But those who live in areas with no service agreements have to pay an outside user fee.

The fees range from $17 for soccer to $888.95 for hockey. The outside user fees are based on the cost per user to operate and maintain the facilities.

Ensuring the fee was being paid became difficult with the online registration, so the rec cards were introduced, Mallet said.

"It's just to make sure that everyone pays their fair share."

People registering for the upcoming soccer season will need a city rec card to do so. (Submitted by Alex Valerio )

Mallet said there are specific things the rec cards cover, including hockey, soccer and swimming lessons. To use other services and facilities such as a walking track or free skate at one of the city arenas, showing the rec card is not necessary.

"There's some that you need to, the more organized stuff and the day to day use you won't need to provide your rec card," he said.

Easy process to get card

He said it's easy to obtain a rec card at the Fredericton recreation department at City Hall or at the Fredericton indoor pool.

"It just takes a couple of minutes. You just show your ID and you get a card for each user. So if you have a daughter who plays hockey and a son who plays soccer, the parent can get the card for each of those kids."

Mallet said the card, which is good for the year, is then shown during the registration process for any sports program.

"So when you come to register, you put your rec card number in there and it's as simple as that."