They came to Canada to study. Here are 3 stories of resilience, optimism and change

The first-ever Capital Region Newcomer Summit was held on August 10th, 2023. It was largely attending by past and present international students. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

The start of the school year is also the start of a new life chapter for international students, who come to Canada to study while often finding a new home and a career.

International students say they bring a wealth of cultural, intellectual and economic contributions that enrich the community, enhance diversity, and contribute to the city's growth.

In Fredericton, the economic development agency Ignite — which provides newcomers with resources to attend school in Fredericton — recently held a summit for current and former international students.

CBC interviewed three of the people who attended. Here is what we heard.

'I really wanted a vibrant community'

In 2019, Andrea Escober took a leap of faith in her senior year and moved to Fredericton after attending an international admission session in Honduras.

Moving abroad alone, she wanted to feel safe in a new home. She chose Fredericton, and studied at St. Thomas University.

Andrea Escober moved to Fredericton with an ambition to contribute to sustainable and economic growth. (Submitted by Andrea Escober)

Escober just graduated with a degree in politics and international relations.

"I really wanted a vibrant community," she said. "From how St. Thomas University sells Fredericton, it's amazing, believe me."

Born and raised in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, Escober said she experienced culture shock, which proved to be a major challenge.

She also grew up in a conservative culture that expects women to stay home until marriage. She said it was unreal to see young single women allowed to be active members of various organizations and businesses.

WATCH | International students share stories about life in N.B. and boosting the economy: ‘The talent is through the roof’: International students share on making N.B. home Duration 1:48 The first Capital Regional Newcomer Summit in Fredericton brought together international students who shared their stories, resources and advice.

"I was so shocked and happy —education for me here in Canada was so eye-opening," she said.

"It's a great opportunity to learn more overall."

Escober currently works for Ignite as a co-ordinator responsible for integrating and retaining newcomer talent.

She said international students in Fredericton are committed to working on community-building projects.

She credits many international students' efforts for being able to create the pathway for supporting integration and support for immigrants.

"When I was in school, I got to work with opportunities in New Brunswick. I've always been captivated by multiculturalism and … economic growth and sustainable development," she said.

Escober said many international students are involved in creating a better environment that benefits everyone.

'We're doing the jobs that many Canadians don't want to do'

In 2020, Silvie Binsai arrived in Fredericton on a scholarship to pursue a degree in international relations.

Her goal was to become a diplomat like her father. But she gave up on that dream and followed a different path after experiencing the culture and people of Fredericton.

"My passion for human rights was born here," she said. "I feel like I can use that to make a difference as well and change the lives of people who might be struggling."

Silvie Binsai from Kenya said international students are so determined to succeed and contribute to the community that they overwork themselves sometimes. (Submitted by Silvie Binsai)

Her journey to Canada as a 21-year-old grieving her mother's death was lonely and overwhelming.

Traveling alone for the first time, she was anxious about starting life in a different country.

Binsai said one of her challenges when she arrived was the winter cold, which led her to depression and isolation, and to think the people were as cold as the weather.

She also needed help finding a job and adjusting to a new kind of food.

"I've managed to change my mindset had very many staff members help me with my transition in school," she said.

For Binsai, international students bring a lot of creative ideas. She said their ability to rise above discrimination and other challenges allows them to bring positive value to the community.

Binsai currently attends school and runs a fashion and makeup business while working for two social work companies.

"We're doing the jobs that many Canadians don't want to do. And we're so determined to succeed that we're overworking ourselves," she told CBC News.

Binsai believes that international students add much value to the Canadian workforce.

To support the immigrant community, Binsai wears the cape of a human rights activist. She joined the human rights internship program at the Madhu Verma Migrant Justice Centre in Fredericton, which advocates for migrant workers.

'I see myself consulting businesses in the province'

Naomi Lopez says her early days in Fredericton in 2022 were overwhelming.

Lopez is originally from Honduras, where it's warm all year long and there are no differences in seasons.

'The ultimate goal is to grow in the province' - Naomi worked with the Moncton's Chamber of Commerce through her internship. (Submitted by Naomi Lopez)

Before attending St. Thomas University, Lopez was unsure of what she wanted her future to be.

"I could study different things at the same time and then decide what I wanted to specialize in," she said.

Lopez, an economics major and a business and political science minor, said the community at her university helped put her on the right career path.

Lopez said it was challenging to catch up with her fellow international students, who already been taking classes in person. However, it was also helpful that she had them to guide her through her challenges as a newcomer.

To her, the impact of international students is seen in the different perspectives they bring to the culture and business.

"We also try to apply experiences or patterns that we see from businesses in our own country or culture," she said, adding that in five years' time, "I see myself consulting businesses in the province."