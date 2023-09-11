Heart and Seoul: South Korean couple whip up sweet treats at Fredericton café

Since opening its doors in early August, Boulangerie Seoul, a Korean-French café at the Silverwood Inn & Suites on Fredericton's Woodstock Road, has become a neighborhood favourite.

Owners Seulah Jang and her partner Seungho Kim say they're happy with how the community has welcomed their business in the few short weeks they've been open.

"Our neighbours and regular customers love our baked goods and drinks. So we're really glad that we can be in this community," Jang said.

Boulangerie is the word for bakery in French, and Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, is rich in French-Korean-style restaurants. The couple picked the name because it represents their culture and who they are.

Seungho Kim bakes fresh pastries and desserts daily for the café. (Sophia Etuhube/CBC)

The café offers a wide array of desserts, some created by fusing French- and Korean-style baking, such as the Basque cheesecake, which uses a flavourful fresh whipped cream topping, popular in Korean desserts, on cheesecake.

The Korean twist on their cakes has to do with a lightness and fluffiness — not quite a sponge or angel food cake but something entirely unique. They also serve sandwiches and soup.

Kim was a baker in South Korea before arriving in Fredericton two months ago and had always dreamed of opening his own bakery.

"My forever dream was having my own bakery. I always thought opening a bakery in Canada would be a great opportunity," he said.

The couple started designing customized cakes for clients from their home before opening the café.

Jang's parents own the Silverwood Inn and with their help, she and Kim were able to renovate a part of the building for their business.

Jang, originally from Seoul, moved to Saint Andrews with her family 12 years ago. While growing up, she worked as a waitress at her parents' business, the Inn on Frederick.

She went away to university, attending Western in London, Ont., where she got also her commercial pilot's licence after graduation.

Jang says if they have leftover products at the end of every day, they donate them to the community's retirement homes. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

But it turned out flying was not where her heart was, and she decided to return to South Korea. It was during that time in Seoul that she met her partner, Seungho Kim, and they decided to come to New Brunswick to open a bakery and café.

Jang says getting her partner to Fredericton was very challenging. The application process took a year before he could move to Fredericton in 2023.



Kim has challenges communicating in English but Jang says she is doing her best to ensure he is not overwhelmed or discouraged by this challenge.

Kim says to meet the increasing demand, he wakes up 4 a.m. daily to bake a variety of desserts. (Submitted by Seulah Jang and Seungho Kim )

She said working for her parents and taking management and organizational studies while in school motivated her to take a shot.

"We don't have much pressure on our shoulders because they want us to succeed," she said. "We are just operating our business inside of their business."

Jang says when they have leftover products at the end of every day, they donate them to the community's retirement homes, supporting the community and giving back.

Friends Kristy Short and Heidi Billington say they're happy to have the new neighborhood café. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Heidi Billington, a customer who lives down the street, said she is thrilled the community now has a café that offers something different.

"Just even the vibe and the feel. It's beautiful," Billington said. "We love the variety. The palette of experiences is wonderful."

Kristy Short, who moved to Fredericton as an international student, says her favourite thing about Fredericton is the diversity of food and businesses like Boulangerie Seoul.

"It's really special to see them bring French pastry and Korean aesthetics to this. It is really special." she said.