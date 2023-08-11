Newcomers at N.B. summit focus on how to keep immigrants in province

'The summit is something I’m very proud of and we should all be very proud of it as a region,' said Doyin Somorin, one of the organizers. (Sophia Etuhube/CBC)

The Newcomer Summit in Fredericton this week drew more than 300 immigrants eager help lay the foundation for a more inclusive society, where people new to the region can succeed and want to stay.

Also at the summit were government officials and representatives of the business community.

Organizers said the goal is to create a sense of belonging and inclusion so immigrants can establish a strong emotional connection to their adopted home. This would lead to increased participation in local activities, volunteering, job opportunities and a desire to stay in New Brunswick.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers told the gathering she wants newcomers to feel welcome, safe, comfortable and secure.

"You belong here, regardless of your background, regardless of your age, race, language, culture, regardless of who you love," Rogers said in her opening remarks. "You are now part of Fredericton."

The summit was put on by Ignite, an economic development agency for the capital and western Valley regions of New Brunswick.

"We want to support the newcomers to understand the resources and programs that are available to them," said Doyin Somorin, manager of integration and retention at Ignite.

'We're getting more diverse and that's thanks to so many of you,' Fredereicton Mayor Kate Rogers told the summit. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

The summit organizers hope that innovative approaches to welcoming immigrants will keep them engaged and wanting to live in the province.

Vendors with diverse cultural resources were present from various communities, including the Asian heritage community, the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, and the Ukrainian Association of Fredericton.

Mariano Padruno, a student from Mexico who participated in the summit, said he transitioned smoothly when he moved to Fredericton three years ago, despite going through some personal struggles.

"Meeting new people? It's one of the hardest challenges that I have had here," he said. "And also … being far away from your family, your friends, it's really hard. But you get used to it."

Organizers of the Newcomer Summit want to collaborate with stakeholders and government to provide guidance and assistance for immigrants. (Ignite Facebook Page)

Andrea Escober, another participant, said that when she moved to Fredericton from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, the cultural differences — and even the weather differences — were overwhelming for her.

"One of the things that was really important to me was just learning about a healthy work culture," said Escober, who is now Ignite's integration and retention co-ordinator.

Immigrants expressed gratitude for the summit platform that allowed them to voice their needs and concerns. At the same time, community leaders recognized the value that harnessing the diverse skills and talents of newcomers brings to the city.