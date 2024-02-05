City demolishes derelict Fredericton business sitting on prime real estate

Before closing in the 1990s due to unpaid back taxes and state of disrepair, Craig’s Automotive was a Fredericton fixture for 50 years. Now the city is looking for a future for the prime piece of real estate.

A former gas station that was once a Fredericton fixture was demolished Monday morning.

Most recently known as Craig's Automotive Service, the building across from the Delta Hotel on Woodstock Road operated as a gas station for about 50 years — from the 1940s to the 1990s — but subsequently became derelict.

An excavator started smashing the walls shortly before 7 a.m., and within about an hour all that remained was a pile of cinder blocks, steel and wood beams, plywood and metal sheets.

"It's a good day," said Jason LeJeune, a city councillor and chair of the city's economic vitality committee, who used to live a few doors down the street.

The property is along the western "gateway" into the city, said LeJeune.

It's been "underutilized," and many people complained about what went on there and the way it looked, he said.

Graffiti had been spray painted on the exterior walls.

There were reports of people entering the building and sleeping rough inside, said LeJeune, but to his knowledge that had not happened since the city took possession last summer.

The doors and windows had been boarded up and the city's building services staff patrolled it regularly, he said.

As CBC previously reported, the former owner owed back taxes, and partly due to possible contamination of the soil, "there was no clear business case for a successful private sector investment," said a news release from the city.

'Win-win-win' scenario, says LeJeune

Higher demand and prices for land probably played a role in a deal finally being worked out, said LeJeune.

But it still required a "real creative" solution, he said.

Fredericton Coun. Jason LeJeune, chair of the city’s economic vitality committee, says this could be a model for dealing with other brownfields in the city and elsewhere in the province. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

The city real estate manager worked with the property owner and the provincial finance department to come up with a "win-win-win" scenario that allowed the city to take possession for $1 and start the work, he said.

It could be a model for dealing with other brownfields in the city and elsewhere in the province, said LeJeune.

Preliminary environmental investigations have suggested no fuel has migrated off-site, said the councillor, but more drilling and digging will have to be done.

Remediation is expected to go to tender and be completed later this year, he said.

Some abatement of hazardous material took place before the demolition, said LeJeune.

Gisele Wilby, owner of the Sunshine Diner, points to a 1959 photo on the wall of the restaurant showing the gas station next door. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

A notice posted on the door before the walls came down indicated an asbestos risk inside. A city worker on site said it was possible some of the hazardous substance remained, so the workers had to use caution, and debris had to be hauled to a special site for disposal.

As far as what will go on the property in the future, the land is zoned local commercial, allowing for business uses and multi-storey mixed use development.

"My hunch is we're going to put this out to the private market," said LeJeune.

'Ecstatic' diner owner

There has been interest from local organizations and developers, he said.

Neighbour Gisele Wilby, owner of the Sunshine Diner, was "ecstatic" to see the building come down.

Wilby says she hopes whatever ends up being built on the property will blend in with the diner and the surrounding community. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

"It's been an eyesore for so long. We are just so, so happy. It's exciting," she said.

She'd like to see "something that just blends in with the community and blends in with the diner," take its place.

"It would be nice to have something small," said Wilby.

LeJeune said the sense he had from the community was that they wanted, "anything but what it is now."