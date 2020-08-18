Fredericton COVID-19 testing centre moves to exhibition building

Starting today, anyone in the Fredericton region needing to be tested for COVID-19 will have to go to a new testing location.

Horizon Health has moved its COVID-19 assessment centre to the Capital Exhibit Centre at 361 Smythe St.

Patients will now drive in and out of the building to be tested. The drive-thru entrance is located behind William's Seafood Restaurant, on the side of the building.

The testing site at the former Daily Gleaner building on Prospect Street used tents for patients to drive through for testing. That site is now closed.

Testing for COVID-19 is done at the assessment centres by appointment only.

Other assessment centres operated by Horizon Health are located in Miramichi, Moncton, Saint John, and the Upper River Valley.

Centres operated by Vitalité are located in the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital, Edmundston Regional Hospital, Chaleur Regional Hospital, Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital, Grand Falls General Hospital, Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, Tracadie Hospital, and the St. Joseph Community Health Centre in Dalhousie..

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: