Don't drop early morning flight to Toronto, Fredericton businesses ask

Air Canada's plan to cut its early morning flight to Toronto from the Fredericton International Airport is raising concerns in the city's business community.

The airline is reducing the number of daily flights to Toronto to two flights from three — from four in the summer — but will be using the Air Canada Rouge service's larger Airbus jets to carry more passengers.

The changes go into effect in June.

Krista Ross, the chief executive officer of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, said she is hopeful Air Canada can be persuaded to restore the early flight to accommodate people who need to get to Toronto by the start of the working day.

"Our radar went up and we reached out to the airport to talk to them about this."

The early morning flight leaves between about 5:10 and 5:45. Ross said many businesses depend on that flight to reach Toronto in time for meetings or to make connections to other flights.

"They need those connections. It's a concern to our members and they've been telling us."

Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce said they want the early morning Air Canada flight to Toronto back on the schedule. (Joe MacDonald CBC news)

The chamber has expressed its concerns to Air Canada and to airport staff who work closely with the airline, she said.

"We want to make sure they understand that Fredericton really does need and want that early morning flight."

Ross said the chamber has almost 1,000 businesses as members, and a good portion of them require travel.

"It is a priority."

Ottawa flight changes

Starting June 1, direct flights to Toronto will leave at 11:50 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ross said the chamber learned Monday night that Air Canada's direct flight to Ottawa has been returned to a morning flight, leaving at 7 a.m.

"There's also the early morning Montreal flight. There's options but that Toronto flight is really popular."

The Fredericton Chamber of Commerce says many business travellers like the early morning flight from the Fredericton International Airport. ((CBC))

While she doesn't know the reason why early Toronto flight was cancelled, she said she presumed Air Canada was responding to its passengers' demand for bigger and faster planes.

"A lot of business travellers have been suggesting that Fredericton was ready for the jet service versus the Q400."

The Airbus 319 used by Air Canada Rouge has eight "preferred" seats, and 116 economy seats, according to the Air Canada website. The Q400 has seats for 76 passengers, according to the website.

In a statement to CBC, Air Canada did suggest changes to schedules were commercially based.

"We review all our routes on a regular basis and take into consideration many factors when considering scheduling changes, including demand between city-pairs, aircraft availability and overall profitability," Isabelle Arthur, director of media relations said.

Suggests using flight via Montreal

Ross said that if Fredericton fills the two daily flights, she hopes Air Canada will see the need to restore the early morning flight or adjust the schedule.

In her email, Arthur said people could still connect to Toronto through an early flight to Montreal.

Ross said most travellers prefer fewer connections and more direct flights.

"Definitely people will use that option to get there, but it's not the same as that direct flight."