Forest fire in Barnaby threatens homes

Some residents in Barnaby, N.B., prepared for evacuation Sunday afternoon as air tankers and fire crews tried to bring a forest fire under control.

The community is about 40 kilometres south of Miramichi.

The Miramichi Fire Department confirmed they had crews at the site as they provided assistance to crews from the Department of Natural Resources.

Gerrit Bosma said his family was packed and prepared to evacuate, but he hoped the fire was contained with the help of air tankers from Forest Protection Limited.

Air tankers are working a nearby forest fire to the southwest. “Reload - return” doesn’t take long so it must be close. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/miramichi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#miramichi</a> <a href="https://t.co/dG6TNhZF3G">pic.twitter.com/dG6TNhZF3G</a> —@L19guy

"It's going away from us but I think they have it contained," Bosma said in a Facebook message.

The fire was burning on the North and South Barnaby Roads.

Burning conditions are valid from 2 PM May 24th, to 2 PM May 25th.<br><br>All counties are closed for burning. <a href="https://t.co/9EHsCa4zAC">pic.twitter.com/9EHsCa4zAC</a> —@NBForestFires

The province has been under a full fire ban for almost a week.

The Upper Kingsclear and ​​​Nashwaak Valley fire departments issued warnings about the ban through their social media accounts. They warned of the possibility of a fine from the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development if it is determined a wildfire is the result of human carelessness.

"They will not be issuing warnings. Again, please be careful," the Nashwaak Valley Fire Department read.