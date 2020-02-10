Skip to Main Content
Flu stops visitors to oncology unit at Dumont hospital
Vitalité Health Network has suspended visits to the oncology unit of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Suspension of visits remains in effect until further notice

The presence of influenza has prompted the Dumont hospital in Moncton to ask people not to visit patients in the oncology unit. (CBC)

Visitors are temporarily barred from the unit because staff and patients have been affected by the flu, the network said Monday.

Vitalité said in a release that the suspension will remain in effect until further notice. 

