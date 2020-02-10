Flu stops visitors to oncology unit at Dumont hospital
Suspension of visits remains in effect until further notice
Vitalité Health Network has suspended visits to the oncology unit of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.
Visitors are temporarily barred from the unit because staff and patients have been affected by the flu, the network said Monday.
Vitalité said in a release that the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.