N.B. water levels to remain above flood stage for several days

Water levels are expected to start dropping over the next few days along the St. John River in New Brunswick, but it still could be days before they fall below flood stage.

According to the most recent five-day forecast from River Watch, Fredericton is expected to be the only community in the lower St. John River basin to drop below flood stage by Thursday.

In Maugerville, Oak Point and Saint John, water levels are expected to return to flood stage by Thursday. In Jemseg, Grand Lake and Sheffield, the forecast shows the river will still be well above flood stage on Thursday.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said water levels have dropped about 10 to 15 centimetres since yesterday in most places.

"The lone exception seems to be Fredericton where it's gone up by about 10 cm since 4 o'clock yesterday," Downey said.

He said the current river level in the capital city is 7.3 metres.

While the signs are promising, Downey said it's important to remember communities from Fredericton to Saint John are still sitting well above flood stage.

Residents in Grand Lake say heavy winds are creating more powerful waves than during the 2018 flood. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Residents in the Grand Lake area had to contend with heavy winds and waves Saturday, which caused further damage to many homes in the area.

Homeowners have said the water isn't as high as 2018, but this year's flood has brought more wind and ice, creating stronger waves.

Downey said some parts of Grand Lake saw waves of up to four feet yesterday.

EMO has one report of a cottage that was shifted on it's foundation by waves.

"It's a reminder that things can change quickly. Even if the water does drop if all the sudden you get very high winds again things can become very dangerous."

Emergency crews, the military and coast guard are continuing patrols by boat, conducting wellness checks and assisting with evacuations.

What the 2019 New Brunswick flood looked like on Friday: