Fishing area in Bay of Fundy closed after right whales spotted

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced more fishing closures in the Atlantic region due to the presence of right whales.

DFO said two right whales were spotted in the Grand Manan Basin — critical habitat area in the Bay of Fundy.

The area will be closed to fishing beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. until further notice.

All gear must be removed from the closed area before that time.

The fisheries affected include groundfish species, herring, mackerel and lobster, DFO said.

Four other fishing areas in the region were closed on Friday. There have been more than 20 closures this year related to the North Atlantic right whale.

DFO says conservation officers will be enforcing the closures, and is asking fishermen and the public to report any potential fisheries violations to DFO at 1-800-565-1633.