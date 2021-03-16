A roaring revival of New Brunswick's economy and a boost in federal transfer payments have wiped away a projected deficit for the current fiscal year and now have the province looking at a surplus of $38 million.

The government now expects to rake in tens of millions more dollars than projected in income tax and sales tax from people returning to work and spending more money in the wake of the initial COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

Employment is up 3.9 per cent so far over last year and retail sales have jumped 22.2 per cent.

Ottawa's decision earlier this year to keep shovelling more money to the provinces to offset the impact of the pandemic also helped wipe out some of the red ink.

Progressive Conservative Finance Minister Ernie Steeves projected a $244.8 million deficit when he delivered his budget in March.

Among the changes to its projections based on first-quarter figures from April to June:

Revenue from personal income taxes is now expected to be $72 million higher.

Harmonized sales tax revenue is forecast to be $48.6 million higher.

Transfer payments for health care will be $82.2 million above what was budgeted in March.

Those increases and others total $241.6 million, and combined with slightly lower spending levels erased the deficit and led to a surplus of $37.7 million.

A caution from Steeves

But Steeves warned during a news conference Wednesday that the brighter outlook would not necessarily allow the Higgs government to give unionized public-sector workers the big wage increases they're demanding.

"This [surplus] is about the federal transfers," Steeves said. "Without them we wouldn't be in this situation. We can't count on them going forward, though. This is one-time funding."

Officials said $148 million of this year's projected revenue comes from one-time increases for COVID-19.

Steeves said that's also why he won't move ahead with some promised tax cuts, including reducing the provincial portion of property taxes paid on secondary properties, that the government postponed when the pandemic began.

"The promise was that we were putting it on hold until we were fiscally able to," Steeves said. "Yeah, at first blush it looks like we're fiscally able to, but we've got to see what's going on with COVID."

He said the current fourth wave of cases driven by the delta variant means the province's finances remain volatile.

"Right now, I am certainly not going to add any new taxes but I certainly can't reduce any taxes either at the moment."​​​​​​

The province also released final audited statements for the 2020-21 fiscal year showing a higher-than-expected surplus of $408.5 million.

That's a turnaround from the $13 million deficit projected for last year.

The two surpluses over two years mean New Brunswick's accumulated net debt is now expected to be $13.4 billion, $700 million lower than the $14.1 billion projected in March.