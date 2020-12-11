Province in for first snowstorm of the season
All of northern and central New Brunswick could see snow, freezing rain, ice pellets
The province is bracing for its first snowstorm of the season, with snowfall and heavy winds expected over the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the province.
New Brunswick could see up to 20 centimetres of snowfall from Saturday evening through Sunday night, with gusting winds between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour.
"Heavy snow is expected to spread across parts of New Brunswick on Saturday evening, with strong winds and local blowing snow possible," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"The snow may change briefly to freezing rain or ice pellets over south-central parts of the province on Saturday night."
The special weather statements were issued for northern and central parts of the province Friday morning. The areas covered include:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Bathurst and Chaleur Region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmunston and Madawaska County
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi and area
- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Stanley, Doaktown, Blackville Area
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Southern New Brunswick along the Fundy shore should only see rain this weekend, Environment Canada said.
"The rain-snow line may shift slightly and warnings may be required as this system draws nearer," said the national weather agency.