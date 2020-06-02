1st-degree murder charge laid in Brandon Martin case

Ethen James Harnish of Grand Falls has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Martin.

The 21-year-old was formally charged during an appearance in Miramichi provincial court Tuesday.

Martin, a 21-year-old Miramichi man, had been missing for a year before his remains were found in a location on Route 108, commonly known as the Plaster Rock-Renous highway a week ago.

The wooded highway, which stretches for more than 150 kilometres between the two communities, is one of the few provincial highways to cut across the northern half of the province, linking western communities to the eastern coast.

The father of a young girl, Martin was last seen in Miramichi on May 22, 2019, and his disappearance was deemed "suspicious" by the Miramichi Police Force in August.

Harnish was first charged with offering an indignity to human remains, police said. He remains in custody and will appear in court again on June 16.

Police declined to comment on the results of the autopsy performed to determine the exact cause of Martin's death.

Police said that is part of the investigation which is still continuing. It is not known if there are other suspects.