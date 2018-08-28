Dorchester launches investigation after misfire sends fireworks into crowd

The Village of Dorchester has launched an internal investigation into an incident that caused fireworks to be launched into the crowd of adults and children watching the display.

Mayor Jerome Bear said the town has put on fireworks displays for 11 years without incident but will now look into whether to hire professionals in the future.

Neither the province nor the RCMP will be investigating the mishap.

On Saturday evening, residents of the village, about 42 kilometres southeast of Moncton, gathered at a ball field on Race Track Road to cap off Family Fun Day — an annual event in the village full of feasts, fun and fireworks.

The day started off as it always had, says Kim MacLeod.

"At these types of annual events you get to see neighbours you just don't get to see every day in "a wonderful atmosphere," she said.

Warning the video below contains explicit language some may find offensive.

However, part way through the evening's fireworks display, a number of fireworks began shooting off into the crowd.

"The first one heads off into the crowd, it's far enough over that it's not such a big deal," MacLeod said. "Everybody was fine.

"Then they continued to light them off and all of a sudden something tips over ... one of the fireworks misfired and it was headed straight for my dear friend … and her family, who were sitting at a picnic table over in the crowd."

Rogue firework 'hit my son's face'

MacLeod said she was standing near her friend Deborah Jollimore, when panic hit some people in the line of fire.

"They just kept setting them off," Jollimore said. "The next, probably, five went up into the air as usual and then a significant number of the fireworks started shooting in many different directions, into the crowd."

She said it wasn't long into the display when some of the fireworks started shooting in her family's direction, and one was a "direct hit" on the bleachers where her three children and others were sitting.

Part way through the fireworks display — which was suppose to wrap up a day of fun — several fireworks began shooting off into the crowd rather than in the sky. Video submitted by Madison Haines. 0:59

A second firework, she said, fired from the ball field, hit her son in the face and exploded inches from the family.

"As I ran to get them from the bleachers and pull them away, one large one, it was huge, a big red one, came at my husband, myself and my three kids … and it hit my son's face, exploding right next to my husband's ear and within just inches from all five of our family members," she said.

I think we need a full report. I want to know what firework hit my son in the face. — Deborah Jollimore

It was at that point that she began yelling for organizers to stop shooting fireworks, but the show kept going on, she said, with fireworks hitting "multiple people" in the crowd.

The fireworks were shot off from this ball park after dusk on Saturday. (Submitted by Bill Steele)

"It was utter chaos," Jollimore said. "In the spur of the moment it was just sheer panic and it seemed like everybody was just really concerned about getting their kids out of there."

Her son didn't suffer any burns, she said, but the family was "traumatized" by the event.

MacLeod said she comforted two crying girls, and others who were hit were tended to by first responders at the scene.

She said those hit by fireworks suffered what seemed to be non-serious, "superficial" burns.

"To have a firework go off and hit you in a crowd, for a kid I'm sure that's like being hit by a bolt of lightning," she said.

Fire marshal aware

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed the force isn't looking into the incident.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said fireworks are governed by the Explosives Act, which is federally regulated.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, the department said the Office of the Fire Marshal was aware of the fireworks mishap, but wouldn't get involved in such a case.

We're sorry for what happened, it was never our intention to have anything like that happen. - Robert Corkerton, Dorchester village councillor

"Provincial and municipal fire prevention officers may issue orders pertaining to the storage of consumer fireworks if it is deemed to constitute an hazard, and municipal fire prevention officers may enforce specific municipal bylaws on the subject," the email said.

"Aside from that, the Office of the Fire Marshal has no involvement in the use of fireworks."

Bear said the village did call the Fire Marshal's Office and was told that since the fireworks were commercial, like those legally sold in gas stations, the office didn't have to investigate.

Robert Corkerton, the Dorchester councillor responsible for the fireworks display, took to social media after the event to issue an apology.

He said those who were hit by fireworks were OK.

He also said the boxes of fireworks weren't secured to the ground in any way and were "jumping" as they fired off.

At least one box toppled over from jumping around so much, he said, which is why some were firing into the crowd.

"We'll have to see what we can do to try and prevent those boxes from jumping in the future," he said. "We'll have to look at what we can do to try and secure the scene better."

Corkerton is trained to shoot fireworks but wasn't sure if anyone else at the display was.

"We're sorry for what happened. It was never our intention to have anything like that happen."

Will be on council's agenda

Corkerton said the village council will be discussing the event during a meeting in September.

​Jollimore said an apology isn't enough.

"I think we need a full report," she said. "I want to know what firework hit my son in the face. What type of firework it was, what was the potential explosion that that firework was capable of.

"I want to know what they're going to do about it in the future to make sure that it never happens again."