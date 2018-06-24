Emergency personnel battling fire in Bas-Caraquet church

Firefighters from Caraquet and Bas Caraquet are fighting a fire at St. Paul's Roman Catholic church in Bas-Caraquet, on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the church, according to a resident at the scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building shortly after noon.

No one appears to have been injured.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, or severity of the damage.

The Racicot funeral home in nearby Caraquet has already posted on its Facebook site that funerals scheduled for the St. Paul's church will be moved to other churches within the parish instead.

More to come.