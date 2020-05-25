Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton evacuated as fire crews fight grass fire

The Irishtown Nature Park is being evacuated as members of the Moncton Fire Department fight a grass fire.

Crews are being helped by other departments from the area to douse the fire.

The fire is about 500 square metres in size.

New Brunswick remains under a province-wide fire ban for the seventh day in a row.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising temperatures above 30 C will be felt across the province for the next three days before a cold front brings normal temperatures for the weekend.

Fire departments across the province have been posting warnings to not set fires when there is a fire ban in place.

There are two out of control forest fires being fought in the Miramichi region -- one in Barnaby that started Sunday and one near Blackville that started today.