Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton evacuated as fire crews fight grass fire
Fire department on scene with other departments to battle fire
The Irishtown Nature Park is being evacuated as members of the Moncton Fire Department fight a grass fire.
Crews are being helped by other departments from the area to douse the fire.
The fire is about 500 square metres in size.
New Brunswick remains under a province-wide fire ban for the seventh day in a row.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising temperatures above 30 C will be felt across the province for the next three days before a cold front brings normal temperatures for the weekend.
Fire departments across the province have been posting warnings to not set fires when there is a fire ban in place.
There are two out of control forest fires being fought in the Miramichi region -- one in Barnaby that started Sunday and one near Blackville that started today.