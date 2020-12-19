NB says it's finalizing plans for COVID vaccination reporting 

Fredericton based data analyst Ray Harris has a knack for presenting complicated data in ways that makes it easy to grasp and he says public health could do the same.



"Instead of having to browse a spreadsheet to see how many vaccines New Brunswick issued over the Christmas break compared to other provinces, you could make [charts that pop] so you can look at it and digest it easily."



Recently, Harris posted a tweet showing that, as of Jan. 3, New Brunswick has administered 2905 of the 8250 doses it has received, or the equivalent of 35.2 per cent.



It was also easy to see that only Alberta (37.4 per cent) and PEI (38.2 per cent) have done better.



Harris said these are some of the most encouraging numbers since the start of the pandemic and there's a public hunger to see them.



"Without reporting on the progress of vaccination, no one knows how close we are."

Fredericton data analyst Ray Harris wants to see more complete numbers and regular reports on the progress of the province's vaccination program. (Rachel Cave/CBC)



"Now there's an opportunity to provide a sense of optimism to people and say, 'You know what, 75 per cent of the doses we've received, we've issued them. We're putting these out as quickly as we can," said Harris.



New Brunswick Public Health has yet to add vaccination tracking to its online dashboard.



So far, updates have been provided by news conference or in response to media requests.

In an email, Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said the province is finalizing its plans to provide public reports of vaccination numbers. He did not say when public reporting might begin.

New Brunswick's first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in mid-December at Moncton airport on a cargo flight from Montreal. (Shane Magee/CBC)



Meanwhile, Ontario is posting daily updates.



They show how many doses were administered as of 8 p.m. the previous day, how many doses were administered in total, and how many vaccinations are considered complete because individuals have received both doses.



In the absence of provincial reporting, some academics have worked to fill the information gap.



University of Toronto epidemiology researcher Jean–Paul Soucy is the co-founder of the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group.



It combs media reports and listens to news conferences and then posts the information online.



