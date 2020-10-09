Some jobless New Brunswickers found work in September, but more now looking for work
Unemployment rate increases to 10.4 per cent
New Brunswick added few new jobs in September, one of two Atlantic provinces that didn't see significant gains.
The employment rate was relatively close to pre-COVID February level, Statistics Canada reported Friday in its monthly labour force survey.
The report shows after seeing big increases in May and June, employment in the province has changed little in July and August.
It held steady in September with an increase of 2,200 new jobs from August.
But New Brunswick's unemployment rate rose to 10.4 per cent, up from 9.4 per cent in August as more people searched for work.
The province gained 13, 500 full-time jobs and 8,700 part-time jobs in June but then saw drops over the summer.
Jobs added across Canada
Canada's economy added 378,000 new jobs in September, most of which were full-time positions.
It would take 720,000 more people to find work to get the country back to where it was in February, before the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada.
But there are still 1.8 million fewer jobs available in Canada today than there were in February.
The national jobless rate fell to 9.0 per cent, down from the record high of 13.7 per cent it hit in May.
Benefit payments
The report said Canadians receiving Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) or regular Employment Insurance payments fell from 16.1 per cent in August to 13.5 per cent in September.
Statistics Canada said one in five CERB recipients in September were either currently self-employed or had been self-employed in the last 12 months.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the Canadian jobless rate for September at 12.3 per cent. It has been corrected to 9.0 per cent.Oct 09, 2020 3:15 PM AT
