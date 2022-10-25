Fredericton to use federal funding to create 2 after-school hubs

Federal funding aimed at diverting youth away from criminal activity will result in the opening of two hubs offering after-school programming and services for young people in Fredericton.

Last summer, Ottawa gave the City of Fredericton $945,000 as part of its $250-million Building Safer Communities Fund aimed at tackling gun and gang crime in communities across Canada.

On Thursday, Fredericton city councillors heard how that money will be spent in a presentation by Vanessa Currie, a researcher with consulting agency All In, which the city hired to create a plan for how to spend the funding.

"We in this first year launched a request for proposals to meet one of the key gaps that emerged from community stakeholders, which was the lack of youth service hubs," said Currie, speaking to councillors on the city's livable community committee.

Vanessa Currie, a researcher with All In, says youth who participated in engagement sessions identified easily accessible after-school services as a big need in the community. (Zoom/CBC)

Currie said the New Brunswick African Association will operate one of the service hubs and the Capital Region Mental Health & Addictions Association will run the other.

Hearing from youth

She said the after-school hub idea came from hosting two engagement sessions during which 116 young people shared what they felt the city needed to help deter youth from committing crime.

"They wanted to see stronger mental health services offered for young people," said Currie, in an interview after her presentation.

"We talked a lot about mentors and peer mentors and really, some basic things around strengthening the fabric of our community, which is really exciting to see them thinking about that."

She said the youth also talked about fragmented services and the need to have central locations to easily access the things they needed.

"The idea is to make it as easy as possible for young people to access as many services without having to travel too far," she said.

"The locations are on two different sides of the city which was the goal to have different places for young people to access."

Focus tailored to reflect city

Currie said Fredericton isn't seeing the same issues with guns and gangs as larger cities, therefore the focus has been more centred around "community safety and well-being."

Still, Currie said it was important to bring together community stakeholders to give advice about how to deter youth from committing crime in Fredericton.

She said that turned into the creation of what she called a "wisdom council" of 11 people, including members of Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, and Bilijk, also known as Kingsclear First Nation.

Currie said that council, with input from the city and Public Safety Canada, helped decide which organizations would operate the hubs.

"We're really excited about these successful applicants and one of them is very much focused on mental health, which was the primary gap area that young people spoke to us about," Currie said.

"The second organization is deeply connected with the intercultural community in Fredericton, and offers a lot of work around belonging, identity and culture and community and connectedness."

Currie said the two hubs are expected to open in December.

Coun. Eric Megarity says 'everybody wins' when more resources are put toward crime prevention in the city. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Speaking after the meeting Thursday, committee chair Coun. Eric Megarity said the hubs will be a good thing for the city.

"The more resources we can put in the upfront in crime prevention, and maybe prevent kids from taking a life of crime, everybody wins on that. The community wins."

Currie said another request for proposals is expected to be issued for an organization to provide early intervention programs for youth over a two-to-five-year period.

Out of the total funding from Ottawa, about $331,090 per year is budgeted for the project's second and third years, $189,194 for the fourth year, and $94,000 over the four-year period for All In's consulting work, according to documents Currie shared.

Currie said with limited funding from Ottawa, her work also involves overseeing the hiring of a co-ordinator to manage the hubs, and seek additional funding sources to keep them running after the four-year period.