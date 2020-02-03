Federal approval of N.B. carbon tax for heavy emitters comes with warning

New Brunswick's carbon price on heavy industry has won federal approval, but that approval comes with a warning that the decision is just a truce, not a lasting peace in the federal-provincial battle over climate policy.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of environment and climate change, said in a letter obtained by CBC News that the New Brunswick model meets the minimum requirements, but it is "significantly weaker" than the federal system.

"It will result in fewer emissions reductions," Wilkinson said in the Sept. 20 letter to provincial Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr, adding that Ottawa will be pushing the province to adopt a tougher system in two years.

The provincial system, called an output-based pricing system, applies to only a fraction of the industrial emissions now subject to the federal model.

The approval means Ottawa will withdraw its system and allow New Brunswick to put its regime in place, though there's no date yet for when that will happen.

Wilkinson said in the letter he'll be looking for provinces, including New Brunswick, to ratchet up that standard when the national climate plan is up for review in two years.

"I am of the view that an important step will be to strengthen the benchmark stringency criteria for the post-2022 period in order to continue to provide a meaningful price signal to industry and to spur innovation and clean growth," the letter said.

More to come.