1 dead, 3 in hospital after house fire in Rothesay

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Rothesay.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police and Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department were called to the house at 5 Bartlett Road at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Three other people in the house were taken to hospital with minor injuries and were later released.

Police say the cause of the fire is unknown and it remains under investigation.

The couple who owns the home are getting assistance from Red Cross.