N.B. family in a race against time to bring loved ones to Canada

There is an apartment near Regent Street in Fredericton that has everything you can think of to welcome its residents.

The whole space has been lovingly prepared with all the furniture, kitchen appliances and even donated clothing needed to make it through a New Brunswick winter.

But what the apartment is missing is a family.

On Oct. 27, Abdulmanim Alhawari's sister and her family were supposed to leave a refugee camp in Jordan and board a flight to Canada.

Alhawari told CBC that the family has been in the camp for close to three and a half years, after authorities found that Alhawari's sister's husband was working in the country without permission.

The family left Syria for Jordan in 2013, after their home was bombed.

Multiple documents are required for Syrian refugees to gain a work permit in Jordan, which Alhawari's brother-in-law was unable to obtain.

When Jordanian authorities discovered he was working without a permit, he was deported to Syria. Faced with the decision of leaving his wife and their four children alone without support, he re-entered Jordan without permission.

CBC is withholding the names of Alhawari's sister and her family to protect their safety, as they still remain in the camp in Jordan.

The flight in October was going to be a crucial step in a private sponsorship application process started by the Wilmot United Church to bring Alhawari's sister and her family to Fredericton.

But three days before the flight, Jordanian authorities would not allow the family to leave the Azraq refugee camp to have their COVID-19 testing done.

The family says no reason was provided for this denial to leave the camp and a flight re-scheduled for Nov. 25 has since been postponed, with no date issued for their next flight.

The Azraq refugee camp in Jordan where Abdulmanim Alhawari's sister and her family remain. The camp holds approximately 38,000 refugees and opened in 2014 for those fleeing the Syrian Civil War that began in 2011. (canadahelps.org)

Alhawari said, "It's hard to live at the camp. There is no schools. There is no life over there. It's hard. I couldn't explain that."

Alhawari has been able to keep in touch with his sister through FaceTime conversations, and he has seen glimpses of the camp and the living conditions there.

The camp is operated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Jordanian government. It was opened in 2014 for those fleeing the Syrian civil war that began in 2011.

As of June, estimates suggest the camp holds close to 38,000 refugees.

Willa Stevenson has been helping Alhawari navigate the resettlement process and life in Canada as a volunteer First Fredericton Friend.

The volunteer program was an initiative by the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, aimed to help newcomers settle into the community.

"We were thinking it would be a few weeks, maybe a few months helping a couple times a week practice English," said Stevenson to CBC as she spoke about why she volunteered and how she met Alhawari 's family.

"We kind of fell for each other."

The Alhawari family is seen here in their home in Fredericton during their citizenship swearing in ceremony on June 16, 2021. (Submitted by Willa Stevenson)

Alhawari and his family, including his partner and three children, settled in Fredericton in 2016 after escaping the civil war in Syria.

Stevenson said, "We went to the airport on a January night, snow coming down and I'll never forget seeing them come off the plane."

She describes going grocery shopping with the family the next day, having no language in common yet still managing to make it work.

"It's just been a wonderful friendship ever since."

Stevenson reached out to the Wilmot United Church to begin the private sponsorship process for Alhawari 's sister and her family.

Willa Stevenson (left) is pictured here with Abdulmanim Alhawari and his partner Khadeja Alhawari. She met the family through the First Fredericton Friend volunteer program. (Submitted by Willa Stevenson)

Alhawari is from Damascus and he says he has been trying to paint a picture of what life in Fredericton will be like for his sister, who was from Daraa, located close to Jordan.

"Her city is like a small village. There is a lot of trees, there is a lot of animals. There is a lot of green stuff like Fredericton," said Alhawari.

"When I told her about Fredericton...Don't worry, you will live in beautiful village. There is a lot of nice people...nice places, you will be happy."

Next steps

In a statement to CBC, the department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada was unable to comment specifically on Alhawari's sister and her family's case, due to privacy laws.

"We cannot comment on a specific case without the person's consent. However, generally speaking, Canada continues to work with international partners to facilitate resettlement of refugees where conditions allow," stated spokesperson Nancy Caron, noting the continuous impact of the pandemic on various countries and refugee resettlement efforts.

"Refugee resettlement will continue to increase as local COVID-19 situations improve and allow for more processing, and travel from more destinations becomes possible."

The statement continues, "Conditions to facilitate departures will vary by country and could be negatively impacted by subsequent COVID-19 waves. We are already facilitating plans to replace expired documents and schedule travel to Canada where possible."

The Alhawari family at downtown Fredericton restaurant Byblos, where Abdulmanim has been working as a cook. (canadahelps.org)

Stevenson has attempted to reach out to Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin and Dominic Leblanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs.

CBC reached out to the offices of both and was re-directed to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Alhawari and Stevenson worry for the safety of Alhawari's sister and her family while in the camp, especially as more time passes without a flight being arranged.

"Nobody's getting an answer and this is, to me, the most upsetting thing. We are ready for them," said Stevenson.

"They have their visas, they have their double vaccines, they had a vaccination clinic in the camp. So they are packed."

In anticipation of coming to Fredericton, Alhawari has been giving his sister a virtual tour of their soon-to-be home.

But the calls become emotional as he struggles to give his sister hope.

"I called my sister to give her some ideas about her apartment... to give her some hope.. Don't worry, you will come to here. Don't cry."